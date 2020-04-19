KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) Price Target Lowered to $13.00 at Stephens

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) had its price target trimmed by Stephens from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KAR Auction Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Barrington Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $25.00 target price (down previously from $40.00) on shares of KAR Auction Services in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of KAR Auction Services from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.57.

Get KAR Auction Services alerts:

KAR stock traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.97. 1,555,845 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,385,961. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. KAR Auction Services has a 52 week low of $9.41 and a 52 week high of $28.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.34.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The specialty retailer reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The company had revenue of $671.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.13 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that KAR Auction Services will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 19th. KAR Auction Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.08%.

In other news, CEO James P. Hallett acquired 59,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.88 per share, with a total value of $1,000,224.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Benjamin Skuy acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.45 per share, with a total value of $157,150.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 128,355 shares of company stock valued at $2,326,340 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,841,138 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $105,585,000 after buying an additional 272,321 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,794,492 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $82,682,000 after buying an additional 499,561 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,646,610 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $79,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,765 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 79.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,461,253 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $85,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,273,680 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,544,000 after purchasing an additional 426,518 shares in the last quarter.

About KAR Auction Services

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used car auction and salvage auction services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: ADESA Auctions, IAA, and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

Featured Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for KAR Auction Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KAR Auction Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.