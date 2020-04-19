Kcash Price Hits $0.0086 (KCASH)

Kcash (CURRENCY:KCASH) traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. During the last week, Kcash has traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Kcash token can currently be purchased for $0.0086 or 0.00000118 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HADAX, OKEx and BitForex. Kcash has a market cap of $3.81 million and $4.46 million worth of Kcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Kcash Token Profile

Get Kcash alerts:

Kcash is a Zero-Knowledge Proof token that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2018. Kcash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 445,499,083 tokens. Kcash’s official website is www.kcash.com. Kcash’s official Twitter account is @Kcashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Kcash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, HADAX and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kcash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kcash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kcash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.