Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) Stock Rating Lowered by Noble Financial

Noble Financial cut shares of Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have $28.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Kelly Services from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kelly Services from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine cut Kelly Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.00.

KELYA traded up $1.13 on Thursday, hitting $13.71. 191,048 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 271,279. Kelly Services has a 52 week low of $10.13 and a 52 week high of $28.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $492.09 million, a PE ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.60.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Kelly Services had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 2.10%. The company’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kelly Services will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in Kelly Services by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,011,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,846,000 after acquiring an additional 41,729 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Kelly Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,546,000. Walthausen & Co. LLC boosted its position in Kelly Services by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 394,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,913,000 after buying an additional 58,710 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in Kelly Services by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 331,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,486,000 after buying an additional 74,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 96.6% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 315,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,122,000 after purchasing an additional 155,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

Kelly Services Company Profile

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. It provides trained employees for data entry, clerical, and administrative support roles across various industries; schools with instructional and non-instructional employees; support staff for seminars, sales, and trade shows; assemblers, quality control inspectors, and technicians for electronic assembly; maintenance workers, material handlers, and assemblers for light industrial works; scientists, and scientific and clinical research workforce solutions; engineering professionals across various disciplines, including aeronautical, chemical, civil/structural, electrical/instrumentation, environmental, industrial, mechanical, petroleum, pharmaceutical, quality, and telecommunications.

