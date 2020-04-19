Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) Price Target Cut to $90.00 by Analysts at JMP Securities

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) had its target price lowered by JMP Securities from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Kemper from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Kemper from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Kemper from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Kemper from $85.00 to $71.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Kemper has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $81.40.

Kemper stock traded up $3.67 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $69.95. The stock had a trading volume of 271,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,938. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 0.92. Kemper has a fifty-two week low of $53.81 and a fifty-two week high of $91.97.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.03. Kemper had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 10.54%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. Kemper’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Kemper will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David P. Storch sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.11, for a total value of $865,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,997,158.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark A. Green sold 34,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $2,628,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,442,716. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KMPR. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kemper in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Kemper by 217.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kemper in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Kemper in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kemper by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.53% of the company’s stock.

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance.

