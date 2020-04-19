Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,670,000 shares, a drop of 27.1% from the March 15th total of 3,664,100 shares. Currently, 3.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pflug Koory LLC increased its stake in Kennametal by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 9,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 24,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 23,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 56,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. 96.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KMT traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,787,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,300,857. Kennametal has a 1 year low of $14.45 and a 1 year high of $42.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.47 and its 200 day moving average is $30.42.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $505.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.96 million. Kennametal had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The company’s revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kennametal will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Kennametal in a report on Sunday, March 22nd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Kennametal from $42.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Kennametal from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kennametal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.63.

About Kennametal

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, super-hard materials, and solutions for use in metal cutting and mission-critical wear applications to combat extreme conditions related with wear fatigue, corrosion, and high temperatures worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

