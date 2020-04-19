Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,360,000 shares, a decline of 28.1% from the March 15th total of 11,631,900 shares. Currently, 4.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Keysight Technologies stock traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $95.84. 1,649,424 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,642,268. Keysight Technologies has a 52 week low of $71.03 and a 52 week high of $110.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.39. The firm has a market cap of $18.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.17.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.28. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 15.26%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. Keysight Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

KEYS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine raised Keysight Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Keysight Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Keysight Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,071 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 741 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 535 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 489 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,538 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

