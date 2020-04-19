Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) in a report published on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $62.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a buy rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $95.00 to $71.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set a buy rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $77.23.

Get Kilroy Realty alerts:

NYSE:KRC traded up $2.46 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $64.32. 512,954 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,271,269. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.45 and a 200 day moving average of $77.90. Kilroy Realty has a 12 month low of $45.96 and a 12 month high of $88.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.77, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.90.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.30. Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 4.47%. The company had revenue of $220.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.78 million. On average, analysts predict that Kilroy Realty will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.62%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KRC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Kilroy Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $726,029,000. Jefferies Group LLC lifted its position in Kilroy Realty by 3,054.6% in the fourth quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 836,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,169,000 after buying an additional 809,827 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in Kilroy Realty by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,767,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $148,273,000 after buying an additional 415,344 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Kilroy Realty by 104.4% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 353,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,618,000 after buying an additional 180,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 368.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 219,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,383,000 after purchasing an additional 172,369 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC), a publicly traded real estate investment trust and member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index, is one of the West Coast's premier landlords. The company has over 70 years of experience developing, acquiring and managing office and mixed-use real estate assets. The company provides physical work environments that foster creativity and productivity and serves a broad roster of dynamic, innovation-driven tenants, including technology, entertainment, digital media and health care companies.

Featured Article: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Kilroy Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kilroy Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.