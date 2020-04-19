Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) Price Target Raised to $143.00 at Deutsche Bank

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank from $132.00 to $143.00 in a research note published on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Kimberly Clark from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $145.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Citigroup raised their target price on Kimberly Clark from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Barclays reiterated a buy rating and set a $143.00 price target on shares of Kimberly Clark in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Kimberly Clark from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Kimberly Clark from $145.00 to $131.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $144.25.

Shares of NYSE KMB traded up $2.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $141.94. 1,938,208 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,315,215. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.71 billion, a PE ratio of 22.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.69. Kimberly Clark has a 52-week low of $110.66 and a 52-week high of $149.23.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 3,809.60%. Kimberly Clark’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Kimberly Clark will post 7.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This is a positive change from Kimberly Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.12%.

In other Kimberly Clark news, SVP J. Scott Boston sold 24,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.05, for a total transaction of $3,572,728.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,933 shares in the company, valued at $3,015,398.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.64, for a total value of $67,836.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,079 shares in the company, valued at $879,266.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,941 shares of company stock valued at $4,173,815. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 73.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kimberly Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

