Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Lifted to “Sector Outperform” at Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on Kinross Gold from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Monday, January 20th. ValuEngine lowered Kinross Gold from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kinross Gold from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $5.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a $5.25 price objective on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.27.

Shares of KGC stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.06. The stock had a trading volume of 31,247,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,755,932. Kinross Gold has a 12-month low of $2.72 and a 12-month high of $6.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The mining company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $996.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $947.81 million. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 20.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. Analysts expect that Kinross Gold will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 54,143 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 1,992 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in Kinross Gold by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 223,300 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Kinross Gold by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 22,511 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,073 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in Kinross Gold by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 31,090 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 4,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Kinross Gold by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,483 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 4,774 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.70% of the company’s stock.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

