Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Scotiabank

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) was upgraded by equities researchers at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on KGC. TD Securities upped their target price on Kinross Gold from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Kinross Gold from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Monday, January 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Kinross Gold from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.25 target price on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Kinross Gold presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.27.

Shares of KGC stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.06. 31,247,543 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,755,932. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.72. Kinross Gold has a 12 month low of $2.72 and a 12 month high of $6.64.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The mining company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The firm had revenue of $996.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $947.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kinross Gold will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Kinross Gold by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 54,143 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 223,300 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 22,511 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 4,073 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 31,090 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 4,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,483 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 4,774 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.70% of the company’s stock.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

