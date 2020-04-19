Koenig & Bauer AG (ETR:SKB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Koenig & Bauer AG (ETR:SKB) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €39.05 ($45.41).

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €50.00 ($58.14) target price on shares of Koenig & Bauer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Commerzbank set a €16.00 ($18.60) price objective on shares of Koenig & Bauer and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Warburg Research set a €42.20 ($49.07) price target on shares of Koenig & Bauer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €21.00 ($24.42) price target on shares of Koenig & Bauer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th.

Get Koenig & Bauer alerts:

Koenig & Bauer stock traded down €0.04 ($0.05) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting €18.90 ($21.98). The stock had a trading volume of 59,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,918. The stock has a market cap of $312.32 million and a P/E ratio of 8.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €18.95 and a 200 day moving average price of €26.90. Koenig & Bauer has a 12 month low of €14.42 ($16.77) and a 12 month high of €44.38 ($51.60). The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.76.

Koenig & Bauer AG develops, produces, distributes, and services printing systems and peripherals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Sheetfed, Digital & Web, and Special. The Sheetfed segment offers presses for packaging and commercial printing, as well as workflow and logistics solutions; and peripheral equipment for finishing and processing printed products.

Featured Article: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for Koenig & Bauer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koenig & Bauer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.