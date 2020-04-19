Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) Raised to Overweight at Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Wells Fargo & Co currently has $38.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $28.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Cfra lowered their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.65.

Shares of KHC traded up $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $29.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,088,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,083,065. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.76. Kraft Heinz has a 12-month low of $19.99 and a 12-month high of $33.78.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 5.93%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Kraft Heinz will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.14%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,207,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,569,000 after acquiring an additional 396,325 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,122,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,230,000 after acquiring an additional 3,171,699 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,893,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,260,000 after acquiring an additional 431,077 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter worth about $234,912,000. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 5,603,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,045,000 after acquiring an additional 287,374 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.59% of the company’s stock.

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

