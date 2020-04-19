Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wells Fargo & Co

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has a $38.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $28.00. Wells Fargo & Co‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 29.56% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Kraft Heinz to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.65.

Shares of KHC stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $29.33. 8,088,997 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,083,065. Kraft Heinz has a 12-month low of $19.99 and a 12-month high of $33.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $35.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.76.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 7.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Kraft Heinz will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KHC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter valued at $234,912,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,122,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,230,000 after acquiring an additional 3,171,699 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter valued at $58,412,000. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 162.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,426,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500,646 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 220.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,533,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.59% of the company’s stock.

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

