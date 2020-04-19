L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) Price Target Cut to $255.00 by Analysts at SunTrust Banks

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) had its price target decreased by SunTrust Banks from $265.00 to $255.00 in a report published on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. SunTrust Banks currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on L3Harris from $232.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Bank of America began coverage on L3Harris in a research report on Thursday. They issued a buy rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Argus lifted their target price on L3Harris from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Raymond James lifted their target price on L3Harris from $219.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on L3Harris from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $244.44.

Get L3Harris alerts:

Shares of NYSE LHX traded up $5.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $203.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,622,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,752,409. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.49. L3Harris has a one year low of $142.01 and a one year high of $230.99. The firm has a market cap of $42.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.79 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.08.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.07. L3Harris had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 10.37%. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. L3Harris’s revenue was up 190.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that L3Harris will post 11.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a $0.85 dividend. This is a positive change from L3Harris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. L3Harris’s payout ratio is currently 33.73%.

In related news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 16,820 shares of L3Harris stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $3,700,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 81,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,935,940. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 23,710 shares of L3Harris stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.98, for a total value of $5,429,115.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,568 shares in the company, valued at $6,083,540.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 105,530 shares of company stock worth $23,990,466. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in L3Harris by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. 84.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About L3Harris

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

Read More: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.