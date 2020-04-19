Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) Price Target Cut to $158.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) had its price objective cut by Mizuho from $163.00 to $158.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on LH. ValuEngine raised Laboratory Corp. of America from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on Laboratory Corp. of America from $179.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. TheStreet downgraded Laboratory Corp. of America from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Laboratory Corp. of America from $215.00 to $170.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Laboratory Corp. of America from $211.00 to $172.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Laboratory Corp. of America currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $186.37.

Shares of Laboratory Corp. of America stock traded up $9.99 on Thursday, reaching $148.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,383,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,065,748. The company has a market capitalization of $13.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.19. Laboratory Corp. of America has a 52-week low of $98.02 and a 52-week high of $196.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $143.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The medical research company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Laboratory Corp. of America had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 7.13%. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Laboratory Corp. of America will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.65, for a total transaction of $56,326.05. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 297 shares in the company, valued at $56,326.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jean-Luc Belingard sold 26,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.76, for a total value of $5,024,655.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,810,711.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,413 shares of company stock valued at $5,199,483 in the last three months. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America during the fourth quarter worth about $163,682,000. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America during the fourth quarter worth about $54,259,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 2,243.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 210,905 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,679,000 after acquiring an additional 201,905 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America during the fourth quarter worth about $26,427,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 919,436 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $155,540,000 after acquiring an additional 147,657 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

