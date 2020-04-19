Lamden Tops 24-Hour Volume of $7,516.00 (TAU)

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. One Lamden token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0136 or 0.00000189 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Radar Relay, Bilaxy, HitBTC and IDEX. In the last week, Lamden has traded up 16.8% against the US dollar. Lamden has a total market cap of $1.93 million and $7,516.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00036512 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002417 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 157.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000984 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000018 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Lamden Token Profile

Lamden (CRYPTO:TAU) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on November 27th, 2017. Lamden’s total supply is 288,090,567 tokens and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 tokens. The official website for Lamden is lamden.io . Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lamden’s official message board is blog.lamden.io

Buying and Selling Lamden

Lamden can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Radar Relay, DEx.top, IDEX, Bilaxy and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lamden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lamden using one of the exchanges listed above.

