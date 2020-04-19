Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,840,000 shares, an increase of 9.7% from the March 15th total of 2,589,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 393,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.2 days. Currently, 7.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Landstar System stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $103.59. The company had a trading volume of 344,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,610. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $97.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.09. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.03. Landstar System has a 12-month low of $85.30 and a 12-month high of $120.23.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $994.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.93 million. Landstar System had a return on equity of 31.05% and a net margin of 5.58%. Landstar System’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Landstar System will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LSTR. BidaskClub upgraded Landstar System from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Landstar System from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Landstar System from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $117.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.15.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LSTR. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Landstar System by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 22,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Landstar System by 0.4% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 54,002 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,083,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Landstar System by 36.5% during the third quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 8,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $929,000 after buying an additional 2,204 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Landstar System by 361.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 17,494 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after buying an additional 24,194 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in shares of Landstar System by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 211,078 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,035,000 after buying an additional 3,714 shares during the period.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

