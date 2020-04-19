Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) Short Interest Up 9.5% in March

Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,200 shares, an increase of 9.5% from the March 15th total of 34,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LAWS. ValuEngine cut shares of Lawson Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lawson Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Lawson Products from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Lawson Products from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Shares of LAWS stock traded up $1.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.01. 14,951 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,999. The firm has a market cap of $246.95 million, a PE ratio of 38.68, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.39. Lawson Products has a 1 year low of $24.52 and a 1 year high of $58.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.85 and a 200 day moving average of $44.33.

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $88.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.15 million. Lawson Products had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 1.95%. Analysts expect that Lawson Products will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lawson Products news, CEO Michael G. Decata acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.46 per share, with a total value of $100,380.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 90,928 shares in the company, valued at $3,042,450.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder King Luther Capital Management acquired 11,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.59 per share, for a total transaction of $401,244.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 17,100 shares of company stock worth $600,574. Corporate insiders own 49.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lawson Products by 79.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 33,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after buying an additional 14,750 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Lawson Products during the fourth quarter worth approximately $240,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lawson Products by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 91,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,775,000 after buying an additional 2,577 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lawson Products during the fourth quarter worth approximately $266,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Lawson Products by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.00% of the company’s stock.

Lawson Products, Inc distributes products and services to the industrial, commercial, institutional, and government maintenance, repair, and operations marketplace in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, and the Caribbean. It operates in two segments, Lawson and Bolt. The company's products include fastening systems, fluid power products, specialty chemicals, cutting tools and abrasives, electrical products, aftermarket automotive supplies, safety products, welding and metal repair products, and other products.

