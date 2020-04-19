Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet lowered Lawson Products from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine lowered Lawson Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lawson Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Lawson Products has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Shares of NASDAQ LAWS traded up $1.56 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $29.01. 14,951 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,999. Lawson Products has a 52-week low of $24.52 and a 52-week high of $58.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.95 million, a PE ratio of 38.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.33.

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.56). Lawson Products had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 1.95%. The business had revenue of $88.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.15 million. Analysts predict that Lawson Products will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lawson Products news, major shareholder King Luther Capital Management acquired 11,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.59 per share, for a total transaction of $401,244.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael G. Decata acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.46 per share, with a total value of $100,380.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,042,450.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 17,100 shares of company stock worth $600,574 over the last ninety days. 49.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Lawson Products during the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lawson Products in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Lawson Products in the fourth quarter valued at about $229,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Lawson Products in the fourth quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lawson Products in the fourth quarter valued at about $266,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.00% of the company’s stock.

Lawson Products, Inc distributes products and services to the industrial, commercial, institutional, and government maintenance, repair, and operations marketplace in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, and the Caribbean. It operates in two segments, Lawson and Bolt. The company's products include fastening systems, fluid power products, specialty chemicals, cutting tools and abrasives, electrical products, aftermarket automotive supplies, safety products, welding and metal repair products, and other products.

