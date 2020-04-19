LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Short Interest Down 21.0% in March

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 660,800 shares, a drop of 21.0% from the March 15th total of 836,100 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 154,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days.

LCII has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on LCI Industries from $100.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. CL King raised LCI Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded LCI Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of LCI Industries in a report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. LCI Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.00.

LCI Industries stock traded up $3.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $75.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,260. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.11. LCI Industries has a 12 month low of $55.29 and a 12 month high of $116.51.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $564.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.35 million. LCI Industries had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that LCI Industries will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.52%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LCII. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of LCI Industries in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of LCI Industries by 219.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of LCI Industries by 118.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new position in shares of LCI Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of LCI Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. 96.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LCI Industries Company Profile

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures or distributes various components for the OEMs of RVs and adjacent industries, including buses; trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment, and other cargo; travel trailers, fifth-wheel travel trailers, folding camping trailers, and truck campers; trucks; pontoon boats; trains; manufactured homes; and modular housing.

