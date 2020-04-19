Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 21st will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share by the construction company on Tuesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 20th.

Lennar has increased its dividend by an average of 46.2% per year over the last three years. Lennar has a payout ratio of 9.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Lennar to earn $6.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.2%.

LEN stock opened at $42.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.34. Lennar has a 1-year low of $25.42 and a 1-year high of $71.38. The company has a current ratio of 12.65, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a PE ratio of 6.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.34.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The construction company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.43. Lennar had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 8.77%. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Lennar will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LEN shares. Argus lifted their price objective on Lennar from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $48.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine raised Lennar from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Bank of America lowered Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $78.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Lennar in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.67.

In other news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.92, for a total value of $589,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 253,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,952,305.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Scott D. Stowell sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.20, for a total value of $20,160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 201,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,572,921.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 330,000 shares of company stock worth $22,093,600 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Lennar Multifamily, and Rialto segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

