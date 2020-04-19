Lennar Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:LEN.B)

Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN.B) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 7th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 21st will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share by the construction company on Tuesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 20th.

Shares of NYSE:LEN.B opened at $32.75 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.37. Lennar has a 12-month low of $18.87 and a 12-month high of $56.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 12.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN.B) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The construction company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter. Lennar had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 12.76%.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Lennar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Lennar Multifamily, and Rialto segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

