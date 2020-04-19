Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Upgraded to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

LBTYA has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Liberty Global in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Liberty Global in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark dropped their price target on Liberty Global from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Liberty Global from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the company from $33.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on Liberty Global in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.20.

Liberty Global stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.23. 1,240,695 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,046,400. Liberty Global has a fifty-two week low of $15.23 and a fifty-two week high of $28.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.41.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($2.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($2.29). The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 99.83%. On average, research analysts predict that Liberty Global will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LBTYA. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Liberty Global by 1,070.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,894 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Liberty Global by 880.2% in the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 5,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 4,806 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Liberty Global by 91.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 4,676 shares in the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Institutional investors own 24.73% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.

