Liberty Media Formula One Series A (NASDAQ:FWONA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A (NASDAQ:FWONA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $25.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Liberty Media Corporation is engaged in media, communications and entertainment businesses through its subsidiaries and investments in publicly-traded companies. Liberty Media Corporation is based in Englewood, Colorado. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Liberty Media Formula One Series A from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Liberty Media Formula One Series A from $46.00 to $33.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Liberty Media Formula One Series A from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Liberty Media Formula One Series A currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.00.

Shares of FWONA stock traded up $2.40 during trading on Thursday, hitting $23.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 323,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,591. The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of -17.68 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.28 and a 200-day moving average of $38.27. Liberty Media Formula One Series A has a 52 week low of $16.87 and a 52 week high of $46.52.

Liberty Media Formula One Series A (NASDAQ:FWONA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $523.00 million during the quarter. Liberty Media Formula One Series A had a negative net margin of 15.38% and a negative return on equity of 1.39%. As a group, research analysts predict that Liberty Media Formula One Series A will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Liberty Media Formula One Series A news, Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 1,484 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total transaction of $50,248.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 482 shares in the company, valued at $16,320.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A by 18.4% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 36,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after buying an additional 5,630 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A by 118.5% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 24,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 13,274 shares in the last quarter. R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A in the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A in the fourth quarter worth $282,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 37,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after buying an additional 7,217 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.05% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Media Formula One Series A Company Profile

Formula One Group operates in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, a motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.

