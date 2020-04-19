Lincoln Educational Services Corp (NASDAQ:LINC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Lincoln Educational Services Corp (NASDAQ:LINC) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus price target of $4.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.18) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Lincoln Educational Services an industry rank of 79 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Lincoln Educational Services alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barrington Research assumed coverage on Lincoln Educational Services in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lincoln Educational Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Lincoln Educational Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ LINC traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.40. The company had a trading volume of 7,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,665. The company has a market capitalization of $61.96 million, a PE ratio of 60.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Lincoln Educational Services has a 1-year low of $1.51 and a 1-year high of $3.25.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $73.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.15 million. Lincoln Educational Services had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 5.63%. On average, analysts expect that Lincoln Educational Services will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 302,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 10,681 shares during the last quarter. Auxier Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 204,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Investment Services of America LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the first quarter worth about $243,000. 63.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lincoln Educational Services

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades; Healthcare and Other Professions; and Transitional.

Further Reading: Trading based on a resistance level

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lincoln Educational Services (LINC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Educational Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Educational Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.