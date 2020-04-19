Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $75.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 0.98% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on LECO. BidaskClub raised Lincoln Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Vertical Research raised Lincoln Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Lincoln Electric from $105.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:LECO traded up $0.86 during trading on Thursday, hitting $75.74. 326,745 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 449,504. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.40. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Lincoln Electric has a 12-month low of $59.29 and a 12-month high of $98.32.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $736.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $735.90 million. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 35.24% and a net margin of 9.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lincoln Electric will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 11,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the period. National Investment Services of America LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. National Investment Services of America LLC now owns 19,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after buying an additional 6,803 shares during the last quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 19,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after buying an additional 1,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. 73.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. The company offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

