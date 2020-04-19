Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Liquidity Services, Inc. employs innovative e-commerce marketplace solutions to manage, value and sell inventory and equipment for business and government clients. The company operates a network of leading e-commerce marketplaces that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an efficient, automated environment offering over 500 product categories. Their superior service, unmatched scale and ability to deliver results enable us to forge trusted, long-term relationships with over 10,000 clients worldwide. “

Separately, ValuEngine cut Liquidity Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Shares of Liquidity Services stock traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $4.95. The stock had a trading volume of 180,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,006. Liquidity Services has a 52-week low of $3.01 and a 52-week high of $8.34. The stock has a market cap of $162.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.53 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.54.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). The business had revenue of $49.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.12 million. Liquidity Services had a negative return on equity of 7.44% and a negative net margin of 8.75%. As a group, research analysts predict that Liquidity Services will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Liquidity Services news, CEO William P. Angrick III bought 58,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.05 per share, for a total transaction of $236,349.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William P. Angrick III bought 20,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.17 per share, for a total transaction of $86,189.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 462,111 shares of company stock worth $1,925,440 in the last 90 days. 21.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Liquidity Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 4,640 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Liquidity Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liquidity Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $184,000. Finally, National Investment Services of America LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liquidity Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Institutional investors own 69.59% of the company’s stock.

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplace that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an automated environment offering approximately 500 product categories. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and capital assets; govdeals.com that enables local and state government entities, including city, county, and state agencies to sell surplus and salvage assets, as well as offers a suite of services that includes asset sales and marketing, and seller self-service; and auctiondeals.com, a self-service solution, which enable sellers list their own assets, and enable commercial businesses to sell surplus and salvage assets.

