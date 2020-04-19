LiveRamp Holdings (NYSE:RAMP) Short Interest Down 20.2% in March

LiveRamp Holdings (NYSE:RAMP) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,170,000 shares, a decrease of 20.2% from the March 15th total of 3,970,900 shares. Approximately 4.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 850,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in LiveRamp in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in LiveRamp by 63.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LiveRamp during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of LiveRamp by 519.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of LiveRamp by 95.6% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on RAMP shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $64.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. First Analysis reissued a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of LiveRamp in a research report on Sunday, January 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of LiveRamp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LiveRamp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of LiveRamp from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.17.

RAMP stock traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.65. 678,265 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 814,457. LiveRamp has a 1-year low of $23.44 and a 1-year high of $60.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.85. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.44 and a beta of 1.30.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.47. The company had revenue of $102.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.51 million. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 46.96% and a negative return on equity of 12.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that LiveRamp will post -2.36 EPS for the current year.

About LiveRamp

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc provides identity and data connectivity for powering exceptional customer experiences. The company offers IdentityLink, an identity resolution platform that connects people, data, and devices across the physical and digital world, powering privacy-compliant, people-based marketing that allows consumers to better connect with the brands and products they love.

