Livexlive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) Price Target Raised to $3.50

Livexlive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) had its target price hoisted by LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from $2.50 to $3.50 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson began coverage on Livexlive Media in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $6.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Livexlive Media from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $4.83.

Shares of LIVX stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.28. The company had a trading volume of 578,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,620. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.46 and a 200 day moving average of $1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $111.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 0.52. Livexlive Media has a 1-year low of $0.72 and a 1-year high of $5.19.

Livexlive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.80 million. Livexlive Media had a negative net margin of 105.75% and a negative return on equity of 1,178.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Livexlive Media will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LIVX. 1492 Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Livexlive Media by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 581,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 167,415 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Livexlive Media in the 3rd quarter worth about $143,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Livexlive Media in the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Livexlive Media in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL purchased a new position in Livexlive Media in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. 31.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Livexlive Media

LiveXLive Media, Inc engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, and music-related streaming and video content. The company operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform, as well as Slacker Radio, a streaming music service; and produces original music-related content.

