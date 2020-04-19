Livexlive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) PT Raised to $3.50

Livexlive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from $2.50 to $3.50 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH’s price target points to a potential upside of 53.51% from the company’s previous close.

LIVX has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Livexlive Media from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Livexlive Media in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.50 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.83.

Shares of LIVX traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.28. The company had a trading volume of 578,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,620. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.60. Livexlive Media has a 1-year low of $0.72 and a 1-year high of $5.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $111.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 0.52.

Livexlive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.02. Livexlive Media had a negative net margin of 105.75% and a negative return on equity of 1,178.80%. The company had revenue of $9.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.80 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Livexlive Media will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LIVX. 1492 Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Livexlive Media by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 581,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 167,415 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Livexlive Media in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $143,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Livexlive Media in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Livexlive Media in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL acquired a new position in shares of Livexlive Media in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.05% of the company’s stock.

About Livexlive Media

LiveXLive Media, Inc engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, and music-related streaming and video content. The company operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform, as well as Slacker Radio, a streaming music service; and produces original music-related content.

