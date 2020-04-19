Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $27.00 target price on the building manufacturing company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 54.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Stephens reduced their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine raised Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. TD Securities raised Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $34.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.54.

LPX traded up $1.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.46. 885,456 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,927,425. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -218.25 and a beta of 1.73. Louisiana-Pacific has a 1 year low of $12.97 and a 1 year high of $34.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.54.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The building manufacturing company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $537.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.45 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a positive return on equity of 3.79% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Louisiana-Pacific will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, Director Stephen E. Macadam acquired 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.46 per share, with a total value of $98,856.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,544.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LPX. FMR LLC raised its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 256.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 459,499 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $11,203,000 after acquiring an additional 330,547 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 111,655 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $3,313,000 after acquiring an additional 4,775 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian raised its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 24,237 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 82.4% in the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 13,978 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 6,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 120,090 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $3,563,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. 98.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It also markets and sells products for use in light industrial and commercial construction applications. It operates through four segments: Siding; North America Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products; and South America.

