Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Price Target Lowered to $115.00 at SunTrust Banks

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) had its price target reduced by SunTrust Banks from $135.00 to $115.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $153.00 to $147.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $123.68.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Shares of LOW traded up $4.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $97.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,072,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,359,447. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.14. Lowe’s Companies has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $126.73.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $16.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.13 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 173.56%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 21st. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.46%.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison bought 10,000 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $103.86 per share, for a total transaction of $1,038,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,356,747.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,996,000. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 15.6% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 210,427 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $23,139,000 after buying an additional 28,376 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.2% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 85,330 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $9,347,000 after buying an additional 3,466 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.7% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 53,445 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,877,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 11.3% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 7,262 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

Featured Story: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.