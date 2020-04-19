LSI Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

LSI Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) has been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus target price of $8.50 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.08) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned LSI Industries an industry rank of 86 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LYTS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LSI Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of LSI Industries in a report on Thursday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LYTS. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LSI Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LSI Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of LSI Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of LSI Industries by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,783 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 3,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of LSI Industries by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,095,452 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,677,000 after acquiring an additional 266,489 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LYTS remained flat at $$5.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 157,949 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 201,177. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.53. LSI Industries has a 52-week low of $2.50 and a 52-week high of $7.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.66 million, a P/E ratio of 36.13, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.69.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The construction company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). LSI Industries had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 0.42%. The business had revenue of $82.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.00 million. Research analysts anticipate that LSI Industries will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

LSI Industries Company Profile

LSI Industries Inc provides corporate visual image solutions in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Latin America. It operates in three segments: Lighting, Graphics, and Technology. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting and lighting controls for the commercial, industrial, and multi-site retail markets, including the petroleum/convenience store, quick-service, and automotive markets.

