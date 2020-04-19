Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) Short Interest Update

Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 740,700 shares, a decline of 22.2% from the March 15th total of 951,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 132,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.6 days. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LXFR. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its stake in Luxfer by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 469,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,636,000 after purchasing an additional 152,501 shares in the last quarter. Robecosam AG increased its stake in Luxfer by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 530,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,282,000 after purchasing an additional 33,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Luxfer by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 44,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 8,972 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Luxfer by 499.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 11,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Luxfer by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Luxfer stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.75. 80,842 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 129,627. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Luxfer has a 1-year low of $10.27 and a 1-year high of $26.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $354.36 million, a PE ratio of 125.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.03.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Luxfer had a net margin of 0.70% and a return on equity of 20.99%. The company had revenue of $99.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.25 million. Equities research analysts expect that Luxfer will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 17th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Luxfer’s payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Luxfer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Luxfer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Luxfer in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.50 price target on the stock.

About Luxfer

Luxfer Holdings Plc is a technology company, which designs, manufactures, and supplies materials, components, and high-pressure gas-containment devices for healthcare, environmental, protection, and specialty end-markets. It operates through the Gas Cylinder and Elektron segments. The Gas Cylinders segment manufactures and markets high-pressure aluminum and composite cylinders, systems, and accessories under the Luxfer Gas Cylinders and Superform brands.

