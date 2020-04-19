LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Downgraded by Tudor Pickering to “Hold”

Tudor Pickering lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Tudor Pickering currently has $57.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on LYB. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Thursday, March 26th. BNP Paribas reiterated a neutral rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday. Cfra decreased their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $82.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $75.76.

NYSE:LYB traded up $2.74 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $52.19. 4,165,229 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,380,689. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $33.71 and a one year high of $98.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.85.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $8.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.46 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 36.95% and a net margin of 9.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel purchased 4,654 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $51.65 per share, with a total value of $240,379.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Capital International Sarl bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 120.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 352 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. 67.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

