LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Downgraded by Tudor Pickering to “Hold”

Tudor Pickering lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Tudor Pickering currently has $57.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.
A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on LYB. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Thursday, March 26th. BNP Paribas reiterated a neutral rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday. Cfra decreased their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $82.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $75.76.
NYSE:LYB traded up $2.74 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $52.19. 4,165,229 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,380,689. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $33.71 and a one year high of $98.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.85.
In related news, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel purchased 4,654 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $51.65 per share, with a total value of $240,379.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Capital International Sarl bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 120.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 352 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. 67.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile
LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.
