LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Price Target Increased to $56.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) had its target price lifted by Deutsche Bank from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Deutsche Bank currently has a hold rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on LYB. ValuEngine downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $82.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Cfra decreased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $75.76.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

LYB stock traded up $2.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $52.19. 4,165,229 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,380,689. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $33.71 and a 1-year high of $98.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.50 billion, a PE ratio of 5.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.56.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.42). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 36.95%. The business had revenue of $8.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel bought 4,654 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $51.65 per share, with a total value of $240,379.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Capital International Sarl bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 120.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 352 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. 67.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

Featured Article: How big is the FinTech market?

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.