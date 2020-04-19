LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Price Target Increased to $56.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) had its target price lifted by Deutsche Bank from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Deutsche Bank currently has a hold rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on LYB. ValuEngine downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $82.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Cfra decreased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $75.76.
LYB stock traded up $2.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $52.19. 4,165,229 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,380,689. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $33.71 and a 1-year high of $98.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.50 billion, a PE ratio of 5.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.56.
In other news, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel bought 4,654 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $51.65 per share, with a total value of $240,379.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Capital International Sarl bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 120.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 352 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. 67.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile
LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.
Featured Article: How big is the FinTech market?
Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.