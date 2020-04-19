Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC) Short Interest Down 20.3% in March

Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,050,000 shares, a decrease of 20.3% from the March 15th total of 33,960,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.4 days. Approximately 19.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NYSE:MAC traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.97. 7,572,302 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,480,483. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.17 and its 200-day moving average is $22.54. Macerich has a 12-month low of $4.81 and a 12-month high of $42.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $921.26 million, a P/E ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.79). Macerich had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 3.28%. The company had revenue of $241.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Macerich will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 28.69%. Macerich’s payout ratio is 84.75%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut Macerich from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Macerich from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Macerich in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine raised Macerich from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Macerich from $23.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Macerich has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.27.

In other Macerich news, CEO Hern Thomas E. O purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.63 per share, for a total transaction of $112,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Edward C. Coppola purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.58 per share, with a total value of $139,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now directly owns 360,174 shares in the company, valued at $2,009,770.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 210,365 shares of company stock valued at $2,211,330 over the last 90 days. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAC. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Macerich by 9.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Macerich in the third quarter worth $1,771,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Macerich by 5.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,257,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $292,450,000 after purchasing an additional 515,016 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Macerich in the third quarter worth $1,108,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Macerich by 4.0% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 89,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,836,000 after purchasing an additional 3,486 shares during the period.

About Macerich

Macerich, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

