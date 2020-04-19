MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) PT Raised to $24.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential downside of 3.46% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson upped their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine raised MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.99.

NASDAQ:MTSI traded up $0.92 on Thursday, reaching $24.86. 390,923 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 488,901. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 3.21. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 52 week low of $12.33 and a 52 week high of $31.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 1.98.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $119.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.01 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a negative net margin of 83.56% and a negative return on equity of 15.36%. The business’s revenue was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MACOM Technology Solutions will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, CFO John Kober sold 1,637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.12, for a total value of $47,669.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 128,039 shares in the company, valued at $3,728,495.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 32.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTSI. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,807 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyOak Wealt LLC bought a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $333,000. 74.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeterwave, and lightwave spectrum products in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of standard and custom devices, including integrated circuits, multi-chip modules, power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and subsystems for approximately 60 product lines.

