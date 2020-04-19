Magellan Health Inc (NASDAQ:MGLN) Short Interest Update

Magellan Health Inc (NASDAQ:MGLN) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 708,400 shares, a growth of 12.7% from the March 15th total of 628,800 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 187,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in Magellan Health by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 7,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Magellan Health by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Magellan Health by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Magellan Health by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Magellan Health by 4,800.0% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. 99.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGLN has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Magellan Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Magellan Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Magellan Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th.

Shares of Magellan Health stock traded up $1.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.40. The company had a trading volume of 160,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,886. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 23.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Magellan Health has a 1-year low of $30.60 and a 1-year high of $81.04.

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Magellan Health had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 6.81%. Magellan Health’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.77) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Magellan Health will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Magellan Health Company Profile

Magellan Health, Inc provides healthcare management services in the United States. The company operates in Healthcare and Pharmacy Management segments. The Healthcare segment offers carve-out management services for behavioral health; employee assistance plans (EAP); and other areas of specialty healthcare, including diagnostic imaging, musculoskeletal management, cardiac, and physical medicine.

