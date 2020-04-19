Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,490,000 shares, a decrease of 26.3% from the March 15th total of 2,022,800 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,270,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Shares of MGA traded up $1.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.25. 1,105,197 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,509,352. Magna International has a 52 week low of $22.75 and a 52 week high of $57.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.07. The company has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.67, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.59.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.09. Magna International had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $9.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Magna International will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. This is an increase from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.45%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marathon Asset Management LLP boosted its position in Magna International by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 358,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,704,000 after purchasing an additional 14,291 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Magna International by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 23,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in Magna International by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 62,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after purchasing an additional 12,425 shares in the last quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. bought a new stake in Magna International during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,812,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Magna International by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 183,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,071,000 after purchasing an additional 20,917 shares in the last quarter. 58.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MGA shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Magna International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. TD Securities upgraded Magna International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine lowered Magna International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Magna International in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on Magna International in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Magna International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.64.

Magna International Company Profile

Magna International Inc designs, develops, and manufactures automotive systems, assemblies, modules, and components in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The Body Exteriors & Structures segment provides body structures; chassis structures, such as frame and structural assemblies, chassis subframes, and suspension systems; exterior systems and modules, including hoods, roofs, door panels, front end modules, liftgate modules, polycarbonate roof panels, liftgate sensor integration systems, and fascia; trim and automotive jewelry comprises engineered glass, trim and roof racks, and running boards; non-visible and visible active grille shutters, active air deflectors, and underbody panels; and fuel systems, pipes and components, and alternative energy storage systems.

