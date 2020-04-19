Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Manchester United PLC operates a professional sports team. The Company manages the soccer team and all affiliated club activities of the Manchester United Football Club that includes the media network, foundation, fan zone, news and sports features, and team merchandise. Manchester United PLC is based in Manchester, United Kingdom. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Manchester United from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th.

Shares of NYSE MANU traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.27. 301,450 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,212. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $609.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.71 and a beta of 0.84. Manchester United has a 12 month low of $12.06 and a 12 month high of $20.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.42.

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Manchester United had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 3.72%. The business had revenue of $217.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.04 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Manchester United will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a yield of 1%. Manchester United’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.25%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MANU. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Manchester United during the 4th quarter worth about $7,015,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Manchester United during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,875,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Manchester United by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 789,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,735,000 after buying an additional 114,600 shares in the last quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd increased its stake in Manchester United by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 11,279,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,797,000 after acquiring an additional 79,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Manchester United in the 4th quarter valued at $492,000. 82.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. The company operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. It develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.

