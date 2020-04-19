Manning and Napier (NYSE:MN) Raised to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Manning and Napier (NYSE:MN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Manning and Napier from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th.

Shares of Manning and Napier stock traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $3.38. The stock had a trading volume of 229,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,760. Manning and Napier has a twelve month low of $0.99 and a twelve month high of $3.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $52.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25 and a beta of 1.10.

Manning and Napier (NYSE:MN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $32.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.44 million. Manning and Napier had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 1.05%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Manning and Napier will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. Manning and Napier’s payout ratio is 47.06%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Manning and Napier stock. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Manning and Napier Inc (NYSE:MN) by 30.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 790,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 183,000 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC owned about 5.07% of Manning and Napier worth $1,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 43.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Manning and Napier

Manning & Napier, Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to net worth individuals and institutions, including 401(k) plans, pension plans, taft-hartley plans, endowments and foundations. The firm manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

