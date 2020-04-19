MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

MNKD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $2.50 price objective on shares of MannKind in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of MannKind from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of MannKind in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of MannKind in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $2.50 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $2.45.

NASDAQ MNKD traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.28. 1,598,668 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,959,332. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.30. MannKind has a 12-month low of $0.80 and a 12-month high of $1.88.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $15.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. Equities analysts expect that MannKind will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its position in MannKind by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,421,541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,414,000 after purchasing an additional 90,583 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in MannKind by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,187,407 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,112,000 after acquiring an additional 983,684 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in MannKind by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,534,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after acquiring an additional 95,206 shares during the period. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC acquired a new stake in MannKind during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,839,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in MannKind by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,192,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 75,811 shares during the period. 28.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for diabetes and pulmonary arterial hypertension patients. It offers Afrezza, a dry powder formulation of human insulin that controls high blood sugar in adults with type 1 and type 2 diabetes in the United States.

