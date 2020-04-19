Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Price Target Cut to $29.00

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Cowen from $54.00 to $29.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Cowen’s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.95% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on MPC. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Raymond James cut Marathon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $67.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Marathon Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.67.

MPC traded up $3.50 during trading on Thursday, hitting $25.45. 12,533,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,679,496. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.44. The firm has a market cap of $14.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.07. Marathon Petroleum has a 1 year low of $15.26 and a 1 year high of $69.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.71. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 2.11%. The firm had revenue of $31.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $413,000. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 6,608 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares during the period. ARP Americas LP grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 45,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after buying an additional 10,600 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,368,413 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $323,447,000 after buying an additional 730,249 shares during the period. Finally, Hartree Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at $2,229,000. 77.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

