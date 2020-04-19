Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) PT Lowered to $29.00 at Cowen

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) had its price target trimmed by Cowen from $54.00 to $29.00 in a report published on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

MPC has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Raymond James cut shares of Marathon Petroleum from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $61.67.

Shares of MPC traded up $3.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $25.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,533,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,679,496. Marathon Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $15.26 and a fifty-two week high of $69.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.38, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $31.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.07 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 2.11%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 52.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 609 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 122.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 592 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 77.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

