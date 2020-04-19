MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Price Target Increased to $14.50 by Analysts at B. Riley

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) had its price objective raised by B. Riley from $11.50 to $14.50 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised MarineMax from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut MarineMax from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Raymond James upgraded MarineMax from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on MarineMax from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of MarineMax from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.25.

MarineMax stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.48. 380,290 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 267,723. MarineMax has a one year low of $7.24 and a one year high of $23.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.88. The company has a market cap of $235.98 million, a PE ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.51.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.34. MarineMax had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 3.09%. The firm had revenue of $304.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that MarineMax will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Charles A. Cashman sold 2,656 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total transaction of $57,768.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO W Brett Mcgill sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total transaction of $108,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,110,305.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,156 shares of company stock valued at $216,768 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of MarineMax by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 289,452 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,830,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MarineMax during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,540,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MarineMax by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 174,469 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after buying an additional 54,913 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MarineMax by 219.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 168,584 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after buying an additional 115,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MarineMax by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 130,820 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after buying an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, such as sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

