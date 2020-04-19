Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,800,000 shares, a decrease of 21.2% from the March 15th total of 6,091,200 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,590,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Shares of MMC traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $98.54. 1,875,051 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,866,545. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a one year low of $74.33 and a one year high of $119.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.65 and a 200 day moving average of $104.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.98, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.86.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.01. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be paid a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 7th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is presently 39.06%.

In related news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 5,972 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.39, for a total value of $712,997.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MMC. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,676,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,412,306,000 after acquiring an additional 4,206,455 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $457,278,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,667,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $519,979,000 after acquiring an additional 833,612 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,342,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,709,286,000 after acquiring an additional 695,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,054,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $897,404,000 after acquiring an additional 487,837 shares during the last quarter. 88.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MMC. UBS Group raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.33.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

