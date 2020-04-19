Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Martin Midstream is a limited partnership which stores and transports hydrocarbon products and specialty chemicals, primarily in the Gulf Coast. It runs a marine transportation business, mostly barges and tugs, and operates storage tanks. “

Get Martin Midstream Partners alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine cut Martin Midstream Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Co restated an underweight rating and set a $4.00 price objective (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Martin Midstream Partners in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.63.

Shares of NASDAQ MMLP traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.41. The company had a trading volume of 748,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,733. The company has a market capitalization of $44.01 million, a PE ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.36. Martin Midstream Partners has a one year low of $0.91 and a one year high of $10.52.

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.19. Martin Midstream Partners had a negative return on equity of 64.69% and a negative net margin of 20.38%. The company had revenue of $241.86 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Martin Midstream Partners will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Robert D. Bondurant acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.71 per share, for a total transaction of $27,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,237 shares in the company, valued at $255,382.27. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ruben S. Martin acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.50 per share, with a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 434,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,086,902.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 124,756 shares of company stock valued at $328,250. 17.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth $5,102,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 91,967 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 26,906 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 50,826 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter. 25.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Martin Midstream Partners

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. collects, transports, stores, and markets petroleum products and by-products in the United States Gulf Coast region. The company's Terminalling and Storage segment owns or operates 19 marine shore-based terminal facilities and 14 specialty terminal facilities that provide storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products.

Featured Story: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Martin Midstream Partners (MMLP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.