Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation, twelve have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.19.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Masco from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Masco from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Masco from $46.50 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Masco from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th.

In other Masco news, insider Joseph B. Gross sold 25,328 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.85, for a total transaction of $1,186,616.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 61,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,892,612.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,805 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Cibc Bank USA raised its position in shares of Masco by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 22,318 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P raised its position in shares of Masco by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 15,248 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank raised its position in shares of Masco by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 46,913 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,251,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Masco by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,688 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MAS traded up $0.90 on Friday, hitting $39.99. 4,550,032 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,563,329. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.46 and its 200 day moving average is $44.08. The company has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.46. Masco has a 1-year low of $27.04 and a 1-year high of $50.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.48, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The construction company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 3,655.00% and a net margin of 12.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Masco will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th will be paid a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. Masco’s payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

