Masco (NYSE:MAS) PT Lowered to $45.00

Masco (NYSE:MAS) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Co from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut their target price on Masco from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Masco from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Argus restated a reduce rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Masco in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. TheStreet downgraded Masco from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Masco from $46.50 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Masco currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $45.82.

NYSE MAS traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $39.99. The stock had a trading volume of 4,550,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,563,329. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.48, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.46 and a 200 day moving average of $44.08. Masco has a 52-week low of $27.04 and a 52-week high of $50.06.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The construction company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Masco had a return on equity of 3,655.00% and a net margin of 12.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Masco will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th will be given a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

In related news, insider Joseph B. Gross sold 25,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.85, for a total value of $1,186,616.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,892,612.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Masco by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,736,477 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $611,224,000 after buying an additional 36,079 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Masco by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,046,488 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $530,121,000 after buying an additional 624,851 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Masco by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,893,216 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $234,827,000 after purchasing an additional 351,760 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Masco by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,427,230 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $212,030,000 after purchasing an additional 161,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Masco by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,556,531 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $170,678,000 after buying an additional 532,501 shares in the last quarter. 99.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

